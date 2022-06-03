The nice weather continues today to end to the week with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will remain pleasant for Friday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.

This weekend unsettled weather returns, though, as another chance for showers or storms could move through late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

There could be another round of rain late Saturday and into Sunday, but we’re not looking at a complete washout by any means. Many spots could remain dry through the weekend.