What We’re Tracking:

Few storms possible late

Cooler temperatures ahead

More rain this weekend

Storms are starting to bubble up in central Kansas. A few may make their way to our far western counties although most will stay dry. A better chance to see isolated storms move through the area may be around midnight.

Scattered storms look likely for Sunday as another cold front looks to slide through late in the day. Some may even be strong to severe. Biggest threats will be some decent size hail and the potential for gusty winds. Brief heavy downpours with rumbles of thunder and lightning are also likely. Due to the rain and cloud cover, afternoon highs to wrap up the weekend may struggle to get out of the upper 70s.

Next week doesn’t look quite as hot as highs look to make it into the lower to middle 80s through midweek and lows dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There may even be a few more storm chances in store before we see a late week warm-up.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez