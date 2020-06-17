Storm chances return Thursday evening

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear and warm tonight with a southeast breeze around 10-15mph. Those breezes and slightly higher humidity in place will keep temperatures in the lower 70s once again.

Hot and sunny weather again for much of the day on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. South wind will again reach close to 20mph for the afternoon, but a cold front will be approaching the area from the northwest. As we head into Thursday evening, a chance for scattered storms. The occasional shower and thunderstorm chance will stick around into Thursday night and Friday. The cloud cover will hold temperatures down to the lower to middle 80s on Friday.

While a few scattered storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will still be fairly warm, topping out in the upper 80s each day. Isolated storm chances may linger into the start of next week, as well.

