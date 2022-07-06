What We’re Tracking:

Showers & storms tonight

Still hot Thursday

Slightly “cooler” by the weekend

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties until 9:00pm Thursday.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties until 9:00pm Wednesday.

Northern counties have cooled down a bit after isolated rain early this morning. There will be another chance for showers and storms overnight and into tomorrow, and then again Thursday night into Friday. We’re mostly under the effect of a large high pressure system, but sometimes waves of energy can rotate around the outside of the system.

Some lingering showers are possible after sunrise which will leave some cloud cover but we should manage to clear out by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the middle 90s with dew points close to 80° leaving heat index values around 100°. Northern counties may stay a bit cooler but still feeling like the middle to upper 90s.

Another chance for rain looks possible very late Thursday into early Friday. Most will move out by daybreak but some may hear a few rumbles of thunder through the night. This will try and cool things down.

A front may actually make it through the area on Friday, cooling things down for the weekend a bit. Winds will be out of the northeast to close out the week and temperatures may struggle out of the 80s! Still warm, but not nearly as hot as the last few days.

The slight cool down will stick around for Saturday as rain chances diminish but things heat right back up for Sunday and even Monday with afternoon highs returning to the low to mid 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez