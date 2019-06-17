Storm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday

What We're Tracking:

Storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday

More humid after midweek

Higher temps toward the weekend

​Clouds will start to clear out as we head toward the evening and overnight hours with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Tuesday we'll see the return of the clouds as we'll start the morning mostly dry. Temperatures will end up in the lower 80s for the afternoon as we stay slightly on the humid side throughout the day. Our chances for showers and thunderstorms start to increase as the day progresses with the Storm Prediction Center having a good portion of the viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather. The main threats that could be associated with the storms that move through will be damaging hail and wind and we can't rule out a torando or two. Definitely a day to stay weather aware and know what's coming our way as we get closer to tomorrow afternoon.

Once those storms move through, we'll clear out overnight with low temperatures once again returning to the lower 60s and we'll stay dry into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we'll see the return of the humidity with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°. The chance for showers and thunderstorms return during the afternoon and into the evening hours although nothing seems to show any signs of severe weather at this time.

Things will dry out again for Thursday as the sun will make a return before more rain chances make a come back as we end the work week and into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller