What We’re Tracking:

Storms possible tonight

Cooler Friday

More storms this weekend

After another hot and humid day, things will start to cool down and get more active as we see a few boundaries slide across the area. Expect clouds to build in for some this evening with isolated storms possible around the midnight hour. Some could be strong to severe but many will just hear rumbles of thunder and see brief periods of heavier rainfall.

There may be a few lingering showers early Friday as cloud cover tries to stick around. Sunshine is still possible especially during the daytime. Overall Friday looks cooler and less humid as our winds shift around to the north and east. Highs are expected in the lower 80s.

There’s a few chances for storms over the weekend–mainly on Sunday. Another cold front looks to slide through late Saturday which may bring in storms for some, but most will remain dry as clouds really build in by Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm up slightly in the mid 80s for Saturday afternoon.

Highs to close out the weekend should be back into the lower 80s. Next week doesn’t look quite as hot as highs look to make it into the lower to middle 80s through midweek and lows dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There may even be a few more storm chances in store.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez