What We’re Tracking

Storms tonight

Much cooler Saturday

Heat tries to build back in

**HEAT ADVISORY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from 1:00pm – 7:00pm Friday.

Some cloud cover will try to move overhead tonight keeping temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is a chance for stronger to severe storms to move into the northern counties. Rain will then hang through the overnight hours in Saturday.

Much of Saturday will consist of on and off showers and thunderstorms. This storm system brings a cooldown. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the middle to upper 80s which is certainly relief from the 3-day heat wave we have seen.

Sunday looks to feature abundant sunshine as well as another cooler day. Heat tries to build back into the area by early next week before we enter a more active pattern. Rain chances enter the forecast for the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard