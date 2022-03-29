What We’re Tracking:

Windy through the night

A few isolated storms

Cooler for the last half of the week

Winds will continue to be an issue through the late afternoon and evening tonight. Gusts of up to 35 mph will be possible with sustained winds out of the south. Temperatures will therefore remain relatively moderate with overnight lows dropping down into the lower 50s.

The other main concern for this evening is the chance for thunderstorms – some of which could be strong to severe. Recent models are indicating a slightly better chance for these storms from dinner time through late tonight. Primary threats are hail and wind but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out if conditions come together.

Thunderstorm and rain chances linger through tomorrow morning as well; don’t be surprised if you see a quick flash of lightning during your morning commute! Strong winds will be present out of the north with gusty conditions remaining as well. Be sure to pack an umbrella just in case rain persists through the day; highs will be stuck in the upper 40s.

Early models are hinting at a quick chance for some snow Wednesday night into Thursday if enough moisture remains present.

After the big, early week warm-up, temperatures cool back into the 50s and 60s for highs for the tail end of the week before another chance for scattered showers moves in by Friday. More seasonal temperatures are expected for the weekend and the start of next week, in the low to mid 60s for highs and lows in the mid-upper 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt miller