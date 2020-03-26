Storms could produce hail for central and southern areas tonight

What We’re Tracking:

A few storms producing hail overnight

Potential for strong to severe storms again Friday night

Few showers & windy on Saturday

With a cold front stalled out to the south, a few storms will likely fire up tonight just north of the front. That will include the central and southern portions of the viewing area with the chance for a few strong to severe storms. Lightning, heavy rain and hail are all possible with the storms expected to form near midnight and quickly move to the northeast.

We’ll warm back into the lower 70s for the southern half of the area on Friday, but remain in the upper 50s to the north and northwest as the front continues to bisect the region for another day. By Friday night, a few strong to severe storms could once again develop, this time impacting the eastern half of the viewing area with storms most likely from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

After the storms move through, a few showers and windy weather will last through Saturday. Highs will still be mild in the middle 60s, but we should dry out a bit more on Sunday with less wind and highs in the middle to upper 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



