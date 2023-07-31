What We’re Tracking

Storms early Monday

Relatively cooler air hangs around

Heating up midweek

Storms are moving through the area this morning, mainly for the eastern half, as we hold on to rain chances through the first half of the day. Most are seeing lightning and some brief heavy downpours to start out.

We’ll start to clear out later this afternoon and temperatures will be around the same as what we saw Sunday, in the lower 90s. Although, if storms hold off into the afternoon, we could hold on to the cooler temperatures with the heat not being an issue.

The slight cool down doesn’t last long as we start to heat things back up through midweek. Temperatures look to be around 100° for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Wednesday being the hottest of them. Frontal boundary slides in Friday bringing relatively cooler air as well as rain chances for your weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez