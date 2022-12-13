What We’re Tracking:

Storms early

Warm Tuesday afternoon

Much cooler for the late week

Showers and storms are moving through across the area creating brief heavy downpours and even rumbles of thunder. Those that aren’t seeing the heavier rain are still getting light drizzle. A wet start to our Tuesday so make sure to take it slow on the roadways.

There may be a few isolated showers through the lunch hour but a bulk of the rain should be out by mid-morning and will take the cloud cover with it. Stronger southwest breezes will stick around and with more sunshine by the afternoon, some spots could try and warm up near 60°. Wind will peak out at 15-25mph, with gusts higher than 30mph through the day.

A cold front swings through and brings a big cool-down for Wednesday as our storm system slowly pulls to the north and east. We’ll see highs for the midweek in the upper 30s-lower 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s. There is a slim chance for some snowflakes on the back side of the system as it rotates through early Thursday, but it looks to just be a few light flurries. Otherwise, chillier weather for the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez