Storms give way to much cooler days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing Late

Sunny, a bit cooler on Thursday

Cold wind on Friday

Scattered showers and storms will quickly move east tonight, leaving us clearing and cooler. Wind will pick up from the northwest behind a cold front at 10-20mph for a little while tonight as temperatures dip into the lower 40s.

Thursday, Veterans Day, looks a bit cooler as highs struggle to make it into the middle to upper 50s. However, it will feel a bit cooler because of west breezes at 10-20mph throughout the day.

Even colder on Friday as stronger northwest wind at 15-30mph develops. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s and highs in the middle 40s will combine with the wind to yield wind chills in the 30s much of the day. High temperatures for the weekend will likely get stuck in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but mostly sunny weather should prevail. Watch for a possible freezing Friday night into Saturday morning with lows expected in the upper 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller