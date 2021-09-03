Storms likely early Saturday, cooler weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Storms lingering through this morning

Another round of heavy rain likely tonight

Cooler through the weekend

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH* – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through Saturday at 1:00pm.

We’ll remain dry through the evening for those Friday night lights. Clouds will continue to increase and temperatures will stay on the mild side in the middle to upper 60s.

Another round of heavy rainfall looks to set up again tonight and lingers through the early morning hours of Saturday. Rain looks to move in after midnight and linger through daybreak. Many locations south of I-70 have already picked up 2-4″ of rain with the storms early Friday. Any additional rainfall tonight will only exacerbate flooding concerns.

Our stalled boundary should finally move on through by late Saturday. Cooler air is expected to remain in the area and will keep our temperatures in the low-mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Labor day will remain dry but temperatures will try and warm up a bit more into the upper 80s and that will be the case for Tuesday as well. By mid to late week, highs will cool back down to the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez