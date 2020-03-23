Storms likely late tonight into early Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Storms possible late tonight/early Tuesday

Warming up for Wednesday

Slightly cooler late this week

Mostly cloudy for much of the area overnight as our next chance for showers and storms moves in. There could be a few strong to severe storms, mainly for areas south of I-70 tonight. Those stronger storms could produce hail, gusty wind and locally heavy rainfall. Lows will fall into the upper 40s by morning, as well.

Rain chances will linger through late morning hours of Tuesday before slowly clearing out. Temperatures should rebound into the lower 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Even warmer weather ahead on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

Another cold front Thursday will bring in slightly cooler weather for Thursday and Friday, perhaps even into the start of the weekend before some nicer weather returns.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



