What We’re Tracking:

Severe storms likely tonight

Dry for the weekend

More rain next week

Many areas held on to the cloud cover throughout the early afternoon but still managed to warm up into the middle to upper 70s. Our chance for storms tonight continues through the evening.

It’s looking more likely that we could see a few strong to severe storms develop later this afternoon and evening. The biggest threats would be large hail and strong winds, but we can’t rule out the chance for tornadoes. There are some questions on whether or not we’ll get storms in the early evening along the dryline, but if we do that would be the most intense storms that have the highest potential to produce tornadoes.

Following that round, we should see a line of storms develop along the cold front and push to the east late in the evening. The main threats with that secondary line would be damaging wind gusts and large hail as the tornado threat diminishes after dark.

Behind the rain, temperatures will cool down for Saturday into the upper 60s with drier conditions and a little more sunshine. We have a mostly sunny and mild day for Sunday, but another round of rain moves in by Monday morning as temperatures cool slightly into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush