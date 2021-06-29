Storms likely this morning, more rain chances still ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Several rain chances ahead

Cooler temperatures stick

Dry by late week

We’re starting off your Tuesday with a few showers moving through the area as scattered rain chances continue throughout the daytime. Rumbled of thunder are possible as these showers move in from the south. Expect cloud cover and better storm chances later today as temperatures stay cool in the lower 80s.

Wednesday looks to be a little bit more active with nearly widespread rain and better storm chances throughout the daytime. Humidity levels will be relatively high with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s and afternoon high temperatures will remain below average, although slightly warmer, in the middle 80s.

With more showers and scattered thunderstorms expected throughout your work week, be sure to pack an umbrella! We have several rounds of rain still ahead of us, so flash flooding remains a concern for portions of the viewing area; especially south of the I-70 corridor.

By Thursday, we still hold on to rain chances but they become less likely heading into the holiday weekend. Things start to dry out by Saturday and Sunday and highs continue in the middle 80s. A pleasant weekend expected for the fourth of July!

Looking ahead to early next week, we may see some rain chances return, and temperatures start to warm back up to typical summer levels in the upper 80s and 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

