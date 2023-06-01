What We’re Tracking

More storm chances ahead

Rather warm next several days

Better chance for drier weather by early next week

Storms should dwindle this evening and tonight for a while, leaving us partly cloudy for much of the night. Temperatures will once again cool back into the middle 60s before a few more isolated showers and storms move through in the early hours of Friday morning.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A few scattered storms are possible on Friday, especially over the western half of the area.

The best chance for more widespread showers and storms this week looks to be on Saturday, but that should drop back to few and far between chances by end of the weekend and start of next week. There should be a stretch of mainly dry weather to start the next work week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller