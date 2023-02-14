What We’re Tracking

Windy and cooler tonight

Cooler & dry Wednesday

Snow chances Wednesday night into Thursday

**WINTER STORM WATCH** – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

For the early evening, expect to see some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms move through the area. The system should clear out by late evening and leave us with stronger winds and cooler conditions. Winds will move from south to west overnight at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s overnight as the westerly winds set in.

Temperatures on Wednesday should be cooler in the middle 40s as clear and dry conditions remain throughout most of the day. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. By the late evening hours, winds will become more northerly at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35mph as our next system moves through the area. The northerly winds will provide us with a rain and snow mix throughout the most of late evening in the southeast, but more snow in the northwest. After midnight, the whole viewing area should see snow as temperatures rapidly decline in the lower 20s.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will be brisk with temperatures in the lower 20s with wind chills in the lower teens. Snowfall totals will be minor in most of the southeastern counties. Most of the heavier accumulations will be in northwestern counties. Snow could be heavy and patchy at times causing reduced visibility and travel hazards. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph keeping us on the chilly side.

We’ll stay cold through the end of the week, but skies clear out for Friday. By the weekend, we’ve got a quick warm-up in store, though. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will be all the way back in the mid to upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller