What We’re Tracking

Few storms this morning

More storm chances late Saturday

Cooler next week

Storms are rolling through the area this morning producing quite a bit of lightning and some heavy downpours at times. Winds are starting to pick up along the leading edge as well, seeing winds gusting up to 40 mph. Temperatures haven’t cooled down much because of the cloud cover as we start off in the 60s.

We’ll hold on to storm chances through the morning before drying out by midday. Highs this afternoon should be slightly cooler because of that, but we may still make it into the low to mid 80s. We hang on to a chance of spotty showers through out the day as well, but should clear out a bit for the afternoon with more sunshine at play.

We are keeping an eye on the development of a storm system that will impact the Plains into Saturday. The greater chance for storms this week looks to be for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday for the eastern half of the area before clearing out and cooling down a bit on Sunday. There’s the potential for some strong to severe storms Saturday evening with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main threats.

Once we clear things out on Sunday, the end of the weekend and start of next week looks quite pleasant. We should have mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs near 80° and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez