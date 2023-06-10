What We’re Tracking

Storm chance increases late Saturday

Wet Sunday morning

Cooler early next week

Spotty showers will continue throughout the evening before our storm chances increase into the overnight hours. Along with the increase of storm chances, a cold front moves through the area, switching our winds from south to north.

Rain will hang around Sunday morning and early afternoon and then clear up as we go later into Sunday. Sunday looking much cooler than the last week with highs in the middle 70s.

The slightly cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Highs should make it into the middle to upper 70s with nighttime lows in the 50s to start the week. Tuesday will include a slight warm up with a small chance for a shower or two. Barring the chance for rain, temperature will be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Warmer air begins to set in with temperatures possibly reaching the 90s late next week. Another chance for rain enters the forecast by this time.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush