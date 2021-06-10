Storms possible early Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy weather continues

Storm chances Friday

Cold front moves in, some weekend relief

We are in a stretch of hot and humid weather that will lead up to an approaching front for Friday. Until that front moves our way, temperatures will be quite warm and humidity levels will be in the muggy range. Without much breeze, a very uncomfortable feel to the air through the night with lows in the lower 70s.

Another hot day for the start of Friday but the afternoon will bring a chance for storms. The front will move through and bring that chance for some storms with it. One the front slides through, the most noticeable thing about this cold front will be that you’ll notice a drop off in the humidity Friday afternoon!

Dew points should continue to steadily drop through the weekend into the mid 60s by Sunday. You’ll still notice the humidity, but it shouldn’t be quite as muggy! After this chance for storms on Friday, though, we look to remain dry as the upper level ridging pattern holds stead through the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay near 90° during the days and mid 60s overnight.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com