Some thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly after midnight. These really look to favor those along and north of I-70. Thunder, lightning, and gusty winds are all possible as this system moves through pretty quickly. By daybreak, most of the rain should be clearing the area. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 70s.

We should be able to clear out by Sunday afternoon at the latest with temperatures taking a minor setback in the lower 90s. Dew points will remain in the 60s and 70s, though, so it still could feel quite a bit warmer. This will be the ‘coolest’ we get over the next 7 days, and probably even beyond that.

Through next week, the heat builds even more with our hottest temperatures of the season. Afternoon highs could top out in the lower 100s for Tuesday before another weak front slides through midweek. Certain models are trying to push record breaking numbers into central Kansas on Tuesday and it’s something we’ll definitely have to watch. Rain chances appear slim to none as of right now. .