Storms possible through mid-morning

Tuesday morning showers and storms could put out a cooler gust of wind that lingers through a large part of the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s with breezes from the east. After any storms move through, a partly cloudy sky is expected by afternoon.

Later on tonight, we could have another slim chance to see a couple isolated storms, but for the most part, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the middle 60s.

While temperatures remain near to slightly above average for the next few days, we should see a lowering in the humidity level for several days this week.