Storms possible today as cold front moves through

We can expect dew points in the mid 70s today making it feel extremely uncomfortable outside. Highs should make it into the lower 90s, as well, and that will send our heat index values up to around 100° or above by a few degrees.

Storms will make their way south out of Nebraska through the day. There are indications that this complex could weaken just before entering into northeast Kansas, but restrengthen upon reaching our area of higher dewpoints. That could give the storms just enough instability to create damaging wind gusts and large hail. Therefore, most of us are under a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon.

Once the front slides through, the most noticeable thing will be a drop off in the humidity late Friday afternoon! Dew points should continue to steadily drop through the weekend into the low 60s by Saturday afternoon. That’ll make it feel much more comfortable outside!