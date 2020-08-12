Storms possible tonight, warm weather continues

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and humid through Saturday

A few more chances for rain

Cooler next week

Warm, humid conditions will stick around through the end of the week. Highs will be fairly steady through this time, too. We should be in the upper 80s to low 90s all the way through Saturday. And with that humidity still in place, we’ll be looking at feels like temperatures in the mid-upper 90s, maybe even low 100s.

Scattered showers and storms look to move through late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Some stronger storms can’t be ruled out during that time, as periods of heavy rainfall look to be our biggest concerns for the morning commute.

Towards the end of the weekend, though, it looks like some cooler air is going to try and sink into the area. Still in the lower 90s Saturday afternoon but a front moves in late Saturday evening dropping our temperatures into the upper 80s Sunday. By next Monday, we may be in the low to 80s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

