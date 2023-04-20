TOPEKA (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas residents rode out one of the year’s first big storms Wednesday night which hit the local area with strong winds and egg-sized hail.

KSNT 27 News viewers captured some of the storm activity as it passed over the area. One viewer near Strong City even captured a funnel cloud forming overhead. You can watch that video above and check out other submitted photos below.

Jim Wright submitted these photos as the sun set near sunset in Manhattan:

David Behzadpour sent in these shots of lightning arcing across the sky above Topeka:

KSNT 27 News Digital Executive Colter Robinson took this crazy shot Thursday morning of more lightning activity:

Brett Engleman shared these photos from Manhattan as the storm began to roll through the area:

Do you have storm footage or photos you’d like to share with our station? Just use this link to submit them!