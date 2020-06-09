Storms this evening; Strong winds overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Thunderstorms this evening

Excessive wind tonight into Wednesday

Less humid and cooler Wednesday and Thursday

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington county until 10 P.M. this evening.

A front will continue to move through the area throughout the afternoon and evening brining in a chance for thunderstorms as we warmed up throughout the day with humidity in place. Thunderstorms still look to arrive later this afternoon and evening. The best timing for most of the initial action should occur between 3-7pm.

Some rain and thunder will continue overnight. The wind becomes northwesterly at 30-50mph, and that likely makes noise and may cause some minor damage. Precipitation likely ends a few hours after sunrise. North/northwest wind will continue as cooler and less humid air comes surging across northeast Kansas.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 7pm Tuesday to 7am Wednesday for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley and Washington.

A WIND ADVISORY is posted for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties from 1am to noon Wednesday.

After mid to upper 70s for midweek, temperatures for the end of the week should be about 5-10 degrees lower, and dew points should be about 15-20 below what we experienced for almost a week.

It does become warmer this weekend with mid to upper 80s and abundant sunshine. By early next week, we may be back to near 90 with higher moisture content.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com