Storms this morning

Another storm chance tonight

Cooler start to the week

Storms are rolling across the area this morning producing quite a bit of lightning and fairly strong winds. Some spots will see heavy downpours at times as we hold on to the rain or at least spotty showers until mid-morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 70s.

We dry out briefly throughout the day time before more storms develop along a frontal boundary in the evening hours. Highs will be in the middle 80s, certainly below average for this time of year and clouds may linger throughout the day as well. The upper level disturbance moves out of the area bringing cooler air on the back side of it.

We’ll briefly cool back into the 80s for Monday with some even struggling out of the 70s. This cooler air looks to hang on through Tuesday before a gradual warm up back into the 90s for the end of next week with little to no rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez