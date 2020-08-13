Storms this morning, continued heat and humidity

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered storms this morning

Warm and humid through the end of the week

Cooler, less humid for next week

Scattered showers and storms are moving through this morning, and we’ll be dealing with them through about 10am or so. Some stronger storms can’t be ruled out during this time, as a few areas of heavy rainfall look to be our biggest concerns for the morning commute.

Once we get the rain out of here, we’ll have some gradual clearing through the rest of the day. High temperatures will still climb into the mid to upper 80s for much of the area.

Tomorrow, with temperatures near 90° and high humidity, it’ll feel more like it’s 100°, maybe even slightly higher than that. But, there’s relief on the way!

By the end of the weekend, though, it looks like some cooler air is going to try and sink into the area. Still in the lower 90s Saturday afternoon, but a front moves in late Saturday evening dropping our temperatures into the upper 80s Sunday. By next Monday and Tuesday, highs should drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s with lower humidity and cooler nights. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

