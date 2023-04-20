What We’re Tracking

Storms early this morning

Cooler and breezy end of the week

Sunshine this weekend

Storms are rolling through the are this morning providing some pretty strong winds and heavy downpours at times. If you have an early morning commute, keep an eye on radar and give yourself some extra time if you happen to run into the line of storms.

Rain should move out pretty quickly shortly after daybreak before we clear out later this afternoon. Behind this front will be some slightly cooler temperatures as many struggle out of the upper 60s this afternoon although, we should see plenty of sunshine as our winds continue from the North.

Cooler air builds back in for Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the 60s on Friday, and we’ll be even cooler by Saturday with highs stuck in the 50s. Winds will also remain breezy, but out of the north and west, making it feel colder at times, especially early Saturday morning. Low temperatures by Saturday and Sunday morning may dip into the lower to middle 30s, as well.

Our weather pattern remains pretty active heading into next week, which is typical for this time of the year. The next chance for showers arrives by Monday and Tuesday as highs try and rebound into the middle 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez