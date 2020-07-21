Storms this morning with more rain on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Storms early this morning

Showers and storms again this evening

Heating up late in the week

Isolated showers and storms continue to move across the area early this morning. As the sun starts to rise, we’ll say a round of thunderstorms roll through the entire viewing area that could be strong to potentially severe. Biggest concern with this round of rain will mostly be flash flooding after many areas have already received quite a bit of rain already but strong winds cannot be ruled out.

We’ll catch a dry period during the middle part of today before we’ll have a chance for some more scattered activity later on in the day. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today with many in the 80s and potentially struggling to get out of the 70s.

Isolated storms are possible for Wednesday, and then again late Thursday. High temperatures in the upper 80s on Wednesday climbing to the low 90s by Thursday.

After rounds of rain for the first half of the week, we could be looking at quite a few inches of much needed rain. By Friday, we are back to mostly sunny skies and highs reaching in to the 90s. Looking further ahead into the weekend, we will again being paying close attention to the heat index as it could become dangerously hot yet again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

