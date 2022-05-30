What We’re Tracking:

Windy through Memorial Day

A few storm chances

Cooler later this week

Warm, humid south breezes will continue to blow through the region into much of the night. However, models have been continuously picking up on a chance for isolated storms to develop across the area in a couple rounds through tonight. There is a chance for a few storms to become severe. Once the sun goes down, any storms that have remained isolated could move into a line that moves south through the area.

Additional showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, and lingering showers Wednesday. The warmer air will stick around until our the cold front moves through sometime during the day Tuesday. With the front sliding through, there is another chance for severe storms on Tuesday for the southern counties of the viewing area.

That will cool us down into the 70s behind it for a couple days. By Thursday and Friday, the air will be dry and the sky clear for a couple of near-perfect days before we warm up and see unsettle weather return as another chance for showers or storms could be setting up for the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller