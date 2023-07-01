What We’re Tracking

Storms tonight

Lots of sunshine Sunday

Warming up for the 4th

Tonight, there is a storm chance for much of the viewing area as the back end of the storm system swings through the area. More cloud cover moves in overnight giving us a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will sit in the middle 60s.

Tomorrow looks to feature abundant sunshine as well as another cooler day. 90s make their way back into the forecast by Monday. Heat continues to build back in after our cool off with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s for Independence Day.

Spotty rain chances reappear during the middle of next week but once the storm system moves through the area, we greeted with another cooldown by late next week. Temperatures during this time will be in the middle 80s. Keep in mind, we are in the first week of July!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard