Storms tonight, could linger into early Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Storms tonight

Cloudy Thursday with milder temperatures

Hot again this weekend

Clouds start to increase late this evening as storm chances increase, mainly after midnight and linger through the early morning hours Thursday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, at least as they initially move into northeast Kansas from Nebraska. So, our northwestern counties have a higher chance of experiencing damaging wind gusts and larger hail. The storms should weaken as they move southeast through the area.

Showers and storms could linger for parts of the viewing early Thursday morning through mid-day as well. The rain and cloud cover gives us a brief break from the heat on Thursday, but it’ll still be warm as we’ll be near 90°. Scattered showers and storms could make a return late Thursday, but will be highly dependent on what happens tonight.

The heat returns for the weekend with some slight storm chances late Saturday into Sunday. We may have to wait a few days to hit that 100° mark because of this, but with the heat continuing to build into the middle part of next week, it’s probably on the horizon.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

