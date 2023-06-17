We’re Tracking

Storms tonight into tomorrow morning

Drying out for Father’s Day

Hot beginning to next week

Tonight, storms will try to push through the area along a weak front. Most severe storms will remain in southern Kansas. Areas primarily affected will be near or south of I-35. The best chance for storms looks to be late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Most should dry things out by mid-day so Father’s Day plans shouldn’t have any issues. Humidity continues to build and highs will drop a few degrees but near average in the middle 80s.

By the start of next week, we heat up slightly with highs in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will make temperatures feel much warmer than they are. Lows will typically hang around the middle to upper 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard