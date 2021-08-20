Storms tonight, less humidity Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Hot & humid today

Strong storms this evening

More comfortable by Saturday

Strong to severe storms will develop this evening and approach the viewing area right around sunset tonight as a cold front moves through. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out as storms initially form this evening, but they should build into more of a line over time, and that will transition threats over to damaging wind gusts and larger hail.

Most of the heavier rain should move out by the midnight hours with a few lingering showers possible for our southern counties early on. Overnight lows will continue to be mild in the 70s but our moisture levels will be significantly lower heading into Saturday behind the front.

We’ll see just a slight break from the humidity for Saturday after the cold front moves through but our temperatures don’t cool down all that much. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to start out the weekend as we get a break from the clouds with sunshine.

The relief doesn’t last long as humid weather returns quickly for next week. With the humidity back on the rise again we will also be keeping a close eye on heat index values climbing with mostly dry conditions expected. Temperatures for next week should be in the middle to even upper 90s and heat index values easily in the 100s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez