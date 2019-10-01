Storms tonight with more rain chances on Wednesday

Tracking storms this evening with more rain chances for Wednesday before cooler temperatures move in by the end of the week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 7pm Tuesday until 7pm Wednesday for Brown, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

What We’re Tracking:

Storms likely tonight

Additional storms continue Wednesday

Much cooler by the end of the week

A strong low pressure area is about to bring a major change. We have a high storm risk and heavy rain potential first, then temperatures tumble for the late week period.

Storms may be heavy overnight tonight into early Wednesday as temperatures drop down into the middle 60s as a front pushes through this evening.

Rain chances remain high though midweek before the boundary passes and much drier, cooler air seeps into the area. Multiple rounds of rain can be expected throughout the day Wednesday with flooding being the biggest concern. Following the front, temperatures drop significantly only warming up into the lower to middle 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to stay slightly below average for this time of year as we cool down all the way down into the upper 40s for Thursday and Friday morning before warming up into the middle 60s.

Temperatures may go up slightly for the start of the weekend, but 60s should be expected on Sunday and Monday as a fall-like pattern builds.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

