Storms tonight with much pleasant weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms this evening

Clearing and breezy Sunday

Sunny, dry and warm next week

Scattered showers and storms could develop throughout the rest of the evening. Storms could be on the strong side with maybe a few starting to reach severe level by minimum as hail and strong winds look to be the biggest corporate. Although, the true main concern is going to be flooding as many areas have received several inches of rain this week and will be adding more to it this evening.

Once this round of storms moves through tonight, conditions will really start to improve. The humidity will start to back off along with rain chances heading into the start of next week.

We’ll get a wonderful stretch of weather from Monday to Wednesday. It will look great and feel great, and it may be a pattern that takes us to the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures consistently in the 70s before approaching middle 80s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



