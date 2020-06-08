Storms Tuesday afternoon, then very windy weather moves in

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and breezy tonight

Scattered storms then very windy late Tuesday and Tuesday night

Less humid, cooler for the middle of the week

This round of heat and humidity is getting closer to being over for the area. The muggy air will still be in place tonight as temperatures fall back into the lower 70s once again. Partly to mostly cloudy weather will also be in place through the night.

Tuesday will be warm and humid for the first half of the day, but as a dryline pushes in during the afternoon, a few strong to severe storms will be possible. We are in the “Slight Risk” area for severe storms for Tuesday afternoon. After that round of storms helps to scour out the humidity, a second round of rain and a few storms will move through Tuesday evening. However, it will be the strong wind wrapping around the backside of the low pressure system that really becomes the most noticeable change by Tuesday evening. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for late Tuesday into early Wednesday as the wind may increase to 30-45mph from the west, gusting up to 60mph.

Much drier and cooler air will surge in for the middle of the week. Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine and breezy weather through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound back into the middle to upper 80s later in the week and into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

