What We’re Tracking

Heat and humidity building in

Periodic storm chances by midweek

Cooler by the weekend

We are watching a complex of storms that look to make through way through the state tonight into Tuesday. They may get close to our northern and western counties, but most models have them fizzling out before they arrive. Temperatures in the overnight hours will be in the lower 70s making it a slightly above average overnight.

A southerly breeze will continue to bring that moisture and heat for Tuesday and Wednesday, which looks to be the hottest day of the week. Tuesday will only be slightly warmer than today but humidity will make it feel close to 100°. By Wednesday, our air temperatures approach 100°, but our heat index values could be as high as 110° or more. We cool down slightly for Thursday, temperatures back to the middle 90s but not much relief as heat index goes.

Storm chances increase a bit for Thursday with the passage of a front, and we may see some showers lingering into Friday morning. Winds shift back around to the north and keep temperatures cooler through the weekend. Enjoy it while it lasts, because there are some signals of a longer stretch of hot weather for the last half of July.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard