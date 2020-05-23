Stormy Memorial Day in store

What We’re Tracking:

Storm chances through Memorial Day

Heavy rain and severe weather possible

Humidity and storm chances stick around this week

There is a slight chance for storms to develop late this afternoon into this evening. It would really depend on if there ends up being something to “lift” the storms into the air. If something can develop, there’s enough energy in the atmosphere for it to become severe quickly, so we’re keeping a close eye on it over the next several hours.

If a batch of storms can hold together tonight from Western Kansas, the far western counties in our area could get clipped by showers and storms overnight. Otherwise, most of us should remain dry tonight. Storm chances increase again through the afternoon Sunday, becoming likely into the early morning hours on Monday. Temperatures should, once again, make it into the mid 80s tomorrow.

More widespread rain chances take over for Memorial Day as highs stay in the upper 70s. The biggest concern over the holiday weekend is going to be the flooding potential. There could be several rounds of heavy rain over the same areas through Monday.

The system that plagued us this weekend, will become “cutoff” from the jet stream and will spin just to our south through most of the week. That’ll most likely set us up for a lot of cloud cover and daily chances for showers and storms in the afternoons.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor