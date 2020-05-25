Stormy Memorial Day with flash flooding possible

What We’re Tracking:

Stormy Memorial Day

Periods of heavy rain possible

Storm chances stick around part of this week

*Flash Flood Watch* until 7:00 pm Monday night – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties

This morning’s round of heavy rainfall will lift to the north and east. Many locations will receive a brief break from the storms this morning before another round of rain develops early this afternoon. Once again, periods of heavy rain will be possible and flash flooding will be a major concern especially in locations that received well over 4″ overnight. Temperatures today will only make it into the low to mid 70s at best. If you have outdoor plans today, it may be a good idea to bring them inside.

The system that plagued us this weekend, will become “cutoff” from the jet stream and will spin just to our south through most of the week. That’ll most likely set us up for a lot of cloud cover and daily chances for showers and storms in the afternoons through at least Wednesday. High temperatures should be in the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the week with lows in the 60s.

Things begin to quiet down towards the end of the week with sunshine returning just in time for the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



