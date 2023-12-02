What We’re Tracking

Few showers tomorrow

Warming up through the week

Pleasantly mild by midweek

Fog helped limit our temperatures today keeping our highs stayed in the 30s. Later tonight fog moves out of the area but we are still left with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop into the middle to upper 20s.

Winds shift back towards the south, through the weekend and we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Sunday. Highs should make it up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Those milder temperatures should linger into the first half of next week. We do hold on to a chance for some stray showers on Sunday but after that we dry out until Saturday when our next storm system moves in.

With lots of sunshine ahead this week, we could even get as warm as the upper 50s if not 60° again by Thursday as dry conditions continue through the week. Nighttime lows will also start to increase, making it back up to the 30s for lows for the next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard