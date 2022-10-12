What We’re Tracking:

Cool nights, mild days

Breezy end to the week

Pleasant weekend ahead

After some passing clouds in the evening and early in the night, we’ll clear again. The sky will remain mainly clear overnight and the northwest breezes will weaken a bit, but stay west at 5-15mph. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Lots of sunshine and a bit breezy for Thursday. Highs will be a little cooler, only topping out in the middle to upper 60s for most areas. Northwest wind at 15-30mph will make Thursday feel even cooler.

Fire danger will become an issue over the next few days with the drier air behind the front paired with gusty winds and dry grasses. Avoid outdoor burning, and pay attention to any local burn bans. Sunshine and dry conditions last throughout the weekend into early next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller