What We’re Tracking:

Windy through Memorial Day

A few storm chances

Cooler later this week

Partly cloudy and a little breezy for tonight as temperatures drop back into the lower 70s. South wind remains rather strong at 10-20mph through the night and lingering into Memorial Day, as well.

Memorial Day itself will be sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid yet again with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and heat index values even warmer. The majority of the day should stay dry. However, models have been continuously picking up on a chance for isolated storms to enter our viewing area by the evening and on into Monday night. There is a chance for a few storms to become severe by as early as the evening hours.

Additional showers and storms for southeastern areas on Tuesday with the warmer air sticking around until our next cold front arrives Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning and we cool down into the 70s behind it for a couple days. Another chance for showers or storms could be setting up for the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller