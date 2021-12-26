Strong breezes to wrap up the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

More record warmth possible

Bigger cool down by midweek

Most days will be dry

For Sunday, widespread cloud cover as the wind picks up quite a bit ahead of our next front. This system will allow temperatures to skyrocket into the middle to upper 60s – which will once again challenge record highs as we look to the end of December. Winds from the south at 15-25mph much of the day could gust as high as 30-40 mph. There also appears to be a slight chance for a few sprinkles, but models are not in the best agreement which brings down confidence levels.

By next week, a larger change in the forecast is beginning to shape up – but mostly for just temperatures. Monday will see highs in the lower 50s with a slight chance of rain overnight. Tuesday will see a better chance for a few showers in the morning with highs back into the 60s. And then a fairly potent cold front is expected to move through late in the day, cooling us down for the second half of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get above the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies. Nighttime lows will fall back into the 10s for the second half of the week as highs stay in the 30s and 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller