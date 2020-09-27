Strong cold front arrives bringing much needed rain chances to the area

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler temperatures

Showers likely today

Another cold front next week

The cold front that we’ve been tracking for quite some time is finally here and is forecast to move through the viewing area throughout the morning and midday hours. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected today with temperatures in the mid 60s and falling.

Rain chances have been bumped up slightly to encompass a larger part of the region but the placement of the cold front continues to indicate that areas south and east of the I-70 and I-335 corridors will receive the majority of the precipitation. It should also be noted that a thunderstorm or two is possible with small hail being the main (but minimal) threat.

Overnight lows this evening will drop to the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. The cool fall-like air sticks around through the beginning of the work week with temperatures in the upper 60s and is accompanied with little to no rain chances.

Another cold front moves through on Wednesday and will cool us off a bit more for the second half of next week. Cooler and dry conditions are expected to persist as we head into the first few days of October.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush