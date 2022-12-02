What We’re Tracking:

Strong cold front tonight

Windy with freezing temperatures

Dry conditions for several days

**RED FLAG WARNING** – Noon to 6:00pm Friday – Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, and Washington counties

**WIND ADVISORY** – 9:00am to midnight Friday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

**WIND ADVISORY** – 5:00pm to midnight Friday – Clay, Cloudy, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties.

A very strong cold front is on its way – currently moving through western Kansas. This front is so strong that it’s actually initiating some intense dust storms out west near Goodland Kansas. (As of Friday afternoon).

That cold front will move through our viewing area around dinnertime tonight bringing cold and windy weather to the area. Wind gusts will be in the 35 – 45 mph range through about midnight tonight with a rapid drop in temperatures after dark. Any evening plans tonight will be impacted – including outdoor athletics.

This front is however expected to pass through dry, meaning no precipitation for tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s with wind chill values close to single digits by sunrise. Be sure to add as many layers as possible this evening!

High temperatures on Saturday will be chilly as we struggle to make it out of the middle 30s, but our winds will have relaxed by that point. At least we won’t have to deal with wind chills on top of the chilly temperatures! Sunshine will be present for the morning and afternoon with cloud cover increasing for the evening.

Highs rebound for Sunday and Monday back into the lower 50s. Yet another front moves through by Tuesday. While our weather pattern is certainly active with systems passing through this week, rain chances are slim to none. Temperatures will take another dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush