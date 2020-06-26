Strong storms may hit this evening, otherwise hot, muggy and breezy

It stays steamy and hot as we go from June to July

After so much heat through the first half of June, we enjoyed 6 days below 90 degrees before we hit that number again yesterday.

Thunderstorms produced spotty, but heavy rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Areas of Marshall, Nemaha, Jackson and Jefferson Counties received between 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Dew points have increased dramatically over the past 24 hours and now we wait for a front to arrive this evening. It will be partly cloudy, muggy and hot before showers and thunderstorms should be expected in the 6-9pm range.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 91-95

Wind: S/SW 15-25

Storms may continue into the overnight hours, and some storms may be strong to severe. This weekend will be hot and steamy. Isolated thunderstorms may pop so keep watching for building and towering clouds. Highs of 90-92 with lows near 71-73 should be expected into early next week.

Hot and steamy for the last days of June. An unsettled pattern may develop as we get closer to the Fourth of July which may give us a much bigger chance of rain with cooler temperatures. Stay tuned to see how that plays out.

KSNT Meteorologist David George

