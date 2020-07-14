Strong storms possible late tonight into early Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Storms late tonight/early Wednesday

*Slightly* cooler Wednesday afternoon

Even hotter heading into the weekend

There is a slim chance for some isolated pop-up showers this evening but the better chance for scattered showers and storms looks to be overnight into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could potentially be on the strong to severe side as you wake up early Wednesday, especially in the northeast corner of the area. Biggest threats look to be heavy rainfall and damaging winds but large hail is also possible.

The rain will actually serve as some relief for us tomorrow, with our highs only making it into the upper 80s. Clouds will try and linger through much of the day but we start to clear things out heading into the evening.

The brief break from the heat doesn’t last long as temperatures and humidity will continue to climb throughout the later part of this week. Afternoon highs continue to increase into the upper 90s and by the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll at or around 100° for our actual air temperatures and near 110° for what it feels like as you step outside.

Looking at the extended forecast, there looks to be no signs of relief from the extreme heat anytime soon. Be sure to drink plenty of water, limit your time outside if you can, and if you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

